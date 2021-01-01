In response to a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: Naivety at best," Dec. 23), here is a list of trees that may be obscuring the "forest." Republican federal judges, including some appointed by President Trump, have dismissed, thrown out or refused to even hear cases citing no evidence of fraud. The FBI, the DOJ, the Department of Cyber Security, all headed by Trump appointees, have investigated and found no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Republican governors, secretaries of state and election officials have certified that no fraud occurred. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court, with three Trump appointees, ruled the case presented by the Texas AG had no legal bearing.
In addition, Trump's AG, William Barr, has repeatedly stated that no fraud that would change the election occurred. Cyber Security Chief Christopher Krebs, handpicked by Trump, who only hires the best and the brightest, has stood fast on his assertion that this was the most secure election in the history of the country. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect and asked other Republican members of Congress not to contest the results. Even people like Pat Robertson and Geraldo Rivera, close friends of Trump, have said it is over and time to move on.
I would think an intelligent, well-read individual would be able to see the writing on the wall, to use another metaphor.
Lee Altmar, Bakersfield