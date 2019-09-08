In November 2016, my girlfriend moved out, and I was so distraught. I hated my life. Down the street from my house I discovered a sandwich social. Shari Rightmer and Cathy Edgewood were serving food, but I soon discovered that they were really dishing out love. It's been said that true wealth is the amount of love that is in the heart. This being so, Shar-On Corp. is very wealthy. It is widely known that your personal time is your most valuable asset, and it's what you have the least of. Rightmer and Edgewood's generosity goes beyond measure. I was at the end of my rope. The love I felt at thr Shar-On sandwich social changed my life. Actually saved my life. I was planning my suicide at the time, but I have learned so much about real love since then. I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life. Thank you, Shari, for saving my life.
John Adams, Bakersfield