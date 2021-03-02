The Feb. 17 article, “Bakersfield climbs back to pre-bust home price peak,” written by John Cox is important. Of course, it’s certainly interesting for readers to know how their home prices have increased. However, resulting county property related revenue increases from this economic trend are a huge benefit to all.
According to the Mid-Year Status Report on Fiscal Year 2020-21 County Budget submitted to the county board on Feb. 9 by CAO Ryan J. Alsop, there is currently a $21,974,094 revenue surplus projected through fiscal year end. Of this surplus, $9,623,485 is attributed to property related revenue collected by essential county workers.
Under Proposition 13, when a property is sold, its taxable value moves up to the current market value. As new homes and commercial buildings are constructed, their taxable value increases from the value vacant land to the price paid by the new buyer. These two dynamics led to the highest property tax roll value ever in the county even as the included oil and gas valuations remained static.
Appraiser Gary Crabtree points out in this article, “Most other cities recovered their pre-bust peaks years ago.” Residents felt the repercussion of this slow recovery in the decreased level of county services from libraries, public health to social services and road repairs – let’s not make the same mistake.
I am hopeful that the economic trend outlined in the Feb. 17 article will generate another record-breaking taxable roll value for fiscal year 21/22.
— Jeanine Adam, county appraiser