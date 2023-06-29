Saturday night was extra loud on the June 24 due to the illegal fireworks going off in the West High School area and the street racers on Stockdale Highway west of 99.
What you didn't hear was any sirens, so I guess the Police Department and Fire Department weren't around (as usual).
The Fire Department might want to use their helicopter sooner.
Starting to see a lot of “drifting” circles around the southwest again. Tire shops must love it.
Another thing about that night’s noise was the people that didn't have fireworks used their guns to join in the celebration(?).
— Robert Smith, Bakersfield