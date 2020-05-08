In a recent Community Voices, the author defended our president’s mishandling of COVID-19. The author’s civics lesson was clear, but his application assumed Trump understands federalism. He doesn’t.
On April 13, the president proclaimed authority to reopen the states: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total.” Forced to walk back his constitutional flub, Trump postured he would “authorize” the governors to reopen their states. He’ll take the credit; they can do the work.
Only the president can invoke the Defense Protection Act, an authority within the bounds of the 10th Amendment. Trump could have compelled industry to produce more tests, a shortage that has hamstrung the war on COVID-19 and will lead to unnecessary deaths as states reopen. Instead, he blamed governors, created unnecessary competition and confusion and responded, “No, I don’t take any responsibility at all.”
Trump could have stayed in his federalist lane while the governors implemented his medical team’s blueprint for reopening. Instead, he undermined them with tweets: “Liberate Minnesota… Michigan… and Virginia.” When armed protesters invaded Michigan’s capitol, Trump counseled capitulation to these “very good people,” reminiscent of Charlottesville.
Is this how federalist Reagan would have taken charge?
Trump’s leadership is an incoherent, narcissism-fueled performance, all about taking credit and avoiding responsibility. Is he wisely viewing the crisis from 30,000 feet? No, his perch is higher; a place so far into space that he cannot see the lack of tests on the ground or the problem with suggesting injectable disinfectants.
Steve Bacon, Bakersfield