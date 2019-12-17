I would like to thank the parents of Bell and Pepper, and another little girl, who on Saturday at the UPS store on Rosedale Highway reminded us adults what Christmas is all about.
They struck up a conversation with each other. I mentioned how cute that was to another gentleman and he agreed. Then his wife said we adults should learn from them.
There was a long silence and then I said, "My name is Judd." All the adults introduced themselves to each other and we had conversation.
Talk about a Hallmark movie moment.
My heart has been hardened being through a few Christmases. Thank you, you three, for softening this old guy's heart. Perhaps we should learn from our children more often.
Judd Stacy, Bakersfield