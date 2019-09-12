As a very young baseball coach starting my coaching career at West High in the early 1980s, I got to know several umpires who would work out games regularly. As a young coach I thought I knew everything, and I wasn't afraid to voice my opinion on calls that didn't go our way.
During the course of my almost 20 years as a head coach, Rich Kellenberger worked countless games we were involved in. On several occasions he had to ask me to leave, but never before he heard me out and calmly tried to explain his reasons. Never was he wrong to toss me out of a game.
In later years, Rick and I became friends to the point where he tried to convince me to go into umpiring. My response? I told him I could never do a job where I would be treated the way I had treated him. He just smiled and nodded his head.
Your article was a great tribute to a great man and a great friend ("Veteran official Kellenberger dies at 76," Sept. 2). Thank you.
Chris Gaven, Bakersfield