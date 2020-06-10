A recent letter mentions an "incompetent president" ("Letter to the Editor: Tired of the status quo," June 5). I disagree.
President Trump has done amazing things during the three years the Democrats have tried to get him out of office — Russian collusion, a hoax, the FISA, a fake impeachment — all a waste of time. They continue to harass this president. He is draining the swamp, and the swamp is fighting back. They planned on making this country a third-world country with socialism, taking property away, opening boarders and providing health care for all.
Donald Trump has brought down unemployment numbers, taken America out of bad deals (the Iran Deal), getting Americans held in other countries released without paying for them, saving Americans money by taking us out of the World Health Organization. President Trump is saving Americans hundred of thousands of dollars on building the wall, which is very necessary for our country to survive. Our president is always saying how much he loves Americans and shows us we come first.
No other president has accomplished so much in their first term as President Trump. Many blacks, hispanics and whites support this president. As for the coronavirus, the Democrats were the ones who complained when he shut down China from coming here. The Democrats are the bullies, liars, dividers and haters, and it's why we will prevail in November. Thank you, President Trump, for caring for and loving the U.S. The last president didn't.
Sandi Murray, Bakersfield