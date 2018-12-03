The passing of former President George H. W. Bush was a deep personal loss to many. He served well during crises and troubled times during his tenure.
I was not a big fan of his administration, however, I admired him as the most courageous and ethical man to hold the presidency in my lifetime. His conduct during the first Gulf War is something to honor. Despite being surrounded by all the ROTC generals in Washington, this veteran hero stood his ground.
My oldest son, as well, as my son-in-law, both served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the conflict. It was his courageous decision to end a conflict with no mission left and without any defense interest to America, which was welcomed by all at home and in the conflict, with the exception of the usual war hawks who never seem to find a war they do not like. He was a champion consumer-oriented American product, not the usual Republican snake oil salesman today's Republicans have become.
He avoided the war his son chose to fight. A war that almost two decades later we still cannot extract ourselves from despite monthly loss of life to our troops. George H. W. Bush was a hero, a veteran and the most courageous president in my lifetime. He made ethical decisions for the American people and not for himself or the glorification of his legacy.
Panfilo Fuentes, Bakersfield