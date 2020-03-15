Last month my girls and I attended Juliet Thorner Elementary School’s production of “The Lion King” at the BCSD center.
The children of the after school Extended Learning Program were the cast. It was excellent – way beyond our expectations! The audience of all ages was enthralled as the 50 students entertained us with music and their acting. Truly a great performance, and kudos to the whole staff (it took many) to produce this mini Broadway musical and share it with the public. Hakuna Matata!
Angie Bispo, Bakersfield