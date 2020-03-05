Last Saturday, I had to leave the house for a few hours. I normally take little trips to pass the time, such as going to the Valencia mall, Visalia Mall, Tulare Outlets, Kern Valley or catching a baseball game. The Taft College baseball team was playing College of the Sequoias from Visalia. The team had a 16-2 record and were No. 5 in NorCal baseball polls. Taft College always has a scrappy baseball team, and even though it had a 3-13 record, I knew players would battle. It was a beautiful summer-like day as about 50 baseball fans and I watched the game, including a scout from the Atlanta Braves.
College of the Sequoias' starting pitcher, Benjamin Petersen, a sophomore, has a 3-0 record and an ERA of 1.65. About the fourth inning, it was obvious that Taft would have a hard time dealing with Petersen's fastball and change. At the end of the game, I was starstruck by being witness to something that happens very seldom: Petersen threw a no hitter and a perfect game, 27 up, 27 down. Congratulation to this young man and I hope for his continued success.
Daryl Larsen, Bakersfield