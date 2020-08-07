I always enjoy a letter that starts out with “I’ve been a Republican for...” and fill in the blank with your number. I know a President Trump bashing is coming. This is the second letter this week where I’ve read someone is pleading for ethics and morality back in the White House ("Letter to the Editor: Let down by Republicans," July 31 and "Letter to the Editor: Get him out," Aug. 4).
The last choice we had was Trump or Clinton. I’ve never been a Trump fan, but Hillary Clinton in the White House? Now that’s a picture of ethics and morality! I held my nose and voted for Trump. Now, I must admit I’ve been pleasantly surprised. Before this pandemic hit, I was very happy with the direction of the country.
Now the choice is Biden or Trump. Biden is as far left as a candidate can be. If that’s what you want in the White House, you can kiss this great country goodbye. Trump may not be the best choice for you, but in my mind he’s the only choice. Once this pandemic gets under control, I don’t want a socialist/leftist laying out the future for my kids.
I agree with one thing that was said: everyone needs to get out and vote. Let’s put Trump back in for another four.
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield