Several days ago, two Bakersfield physicians held a local press conference to say they reached the conclusion that sheltering-in-place is no longer necessary ("Two Bakersfield doctors cite their testing data to urge reopening," April 23). Because of the somewhat controversial nature of their conclusion, the conference was disseminated nationally on YouTube and caught the attention of Fox News and other outlets.
On Monday night, they were interviewed on Laura Ingraham's show. Before the end of the program, YouTube had taken down the video of their news conference. Two of the national societies for emergency medicine condemned their methods and conclusions swiftly before the evening was over.
I am not going to debate the veracity of their methodology and conclusions. However, I wish to point out that the swiftness with which these physicians were silenced and condemned by both medical institutions and social media is both appalling and frightening. If we cannot have open debate and exchange ideas without being silenced by institutions with whom we place our trust, then we are truly not living in a free society.
Robert Port, Bakersfield