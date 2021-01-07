The recent obituary for educator and principal John Hefner (“Lifelong educator and principal, John Hefner knew the names of every student on his watch,” Jan. 4) noted that he touched the lives of more than 30,000 students. I was one of those students.
As a seventh grader, I was part of a winning group documentary team at the National History Day finals in Washington, D.C. Even then, it was obvious how important the energy and commitment of one John Hefner was to the tremendous success of the History Day program at Fruitvale and many other competitive academic programs like it. The experience expanded my horizons – and, as was noted in the article, helped “put Fruitvale and Bakersfield on the map.”
Bakersfield, Fruitvale and so many students like me owe Mr. Hefner a debt of gratitude. Repayment was never expected, but I would like to propose one way we could honor that debt: rename Fruitvale Junior High for John Hefner. I know I am not alone in believing this would be a fitting tribute and help preserve his story as an inspiration to future educators and students alike.
Will Jordan, Washington, D.C.