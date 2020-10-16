There are only a few weeks remaining for Americans to decide whether to vote for the Constitution of the United States, a style of living which has provided a better lifestyle for Americans than any other country in the world, or to vote for a virtual Armageddon. Armageddon is the place where the last battle between good and evil will be fought.
Many things will be said, and you must decide what is true. Are two pies in the sky better than one pie in your hand? The constitutional followers will be labeled as selfish racists, and this will be the theme for the remaining weeks of the 2020 elections. The media will attach this identity to all patriotic Americans and these patriotic people will be renamed white nationalists who harbor strong racism. This play on words should convince you not to vote for the constitutionalist.
What Americans really harbor is a love for equality (which President Obama nearly destroyed), a love of freedom (to be left alone and not over-regulated), a desire to choose who to marry (no arranged marriages), a desire to climb the ladder of success as they are able and an American system that teaches their kids how to think and not what to think.
William Davis, Bakersfield