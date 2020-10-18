As an Independent, I respect others’ viewpoints, which seems rare these days. However, recent attacks on the Republican Party don’t seem to reflect what I observe going on around me.
Here’s what I see is the Democratic contribution to California: the highest homeless rate in the country, the highest welfare payments, a pledge to defund police, releasing felons from prison, offering sanctuary and benefits unavailable to citizens to illegal immigrants, higher taxes resulting in people and businesses fleeing the state and the high-speed rail, which is not only over budget but outdated before the first link is completed.
All this and depriving people their right to make a living due to a virus with an extremely high rate of survival.
— Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield