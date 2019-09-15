So you don’t like Trump. I can understand that. I certainly disagree with him on the global warming issue. We do need to cut greenhouse gas emissions. And then there are the tweets — quick reactive shots from the hip, seemingly not well thought out responses of a defensive nature. They are definitely not the reserve presidential type that we are normally used to.
I can’t say that I really like Trump, but I do like what I think he is doing for this country. In dealing with China and Iran, he seems to be telling them not to mess around, and lets them know that there will be consequences if they do. On NAFTA, I assume he has renegotiated and got us a better deal. We shouldn’t have to always pay more than our fair share.
As for our southern border, I knew a guy from Mexico. He has been back and forth across it illegally at least a couple of times, and he said our border security is a joke.
Trump sees the need to build the wall and tighten security to reduce illegal immigration, the need for DACA as the way to do his job and enforce the law. The Democrats won’t let him do this, and in doing so, they are being terribly misguided and completely irresponsible. We do need the wall.
Then, the Democrats raising the race issue again, after we got done electing Obama. I don’t like to think they want to stir up hate, contrary to the wall being of the people of this country, just so that they can have an issue for the next election. But that’s what it looks like they’re trying to do. Shame on them.
As for the inadequate border housing facilities, Trump is just doing his job with the facilities he has. The Democrats created this problem by being irresponsible in not building the wall, and then of course along with DACA, which is perhaps justified, has emboldened the immigrants. All countries pay close attention to what goes on in the United Staes.
Again, I don’t particularly like Trump, his tweets, and not having his facts straight, but I do like what he is trying to do, and I completely disagree with the Democrats when they call him a racist and liar.
Yes, he is a man not concerned with details. I believe he is more concerned with the overall big picture and he leaves the details for others. I like to think of him as a diamond in the rough.
Charles A. Mallett, Bakersfield