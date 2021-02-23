I was very honored to be transferred to Bakersfield High School in 1978 as a teacher of Spanish and German. BHS spoiled me as I was able to teach the brightest and the best.
One of those was Marshall Dillard. Always on time with his homework, and always ready to participate, he was a natural leader. In teaching a foreign language, I was assigned those students who needed either Spanish, French or German as a requirement to go on to college or university. I tried to make it fun and interesting and see which students could keep up with me. As a straight “A” student, Marshall never had any problems. He was a delight.
I was not surprised to see his name in the article about appointments to a federal commission ("McCarthy appoints Bakersfield principal to federal commission," Feb. 17). He always has been planning ahead to the next step, the next position, the next way forward. Congratulations, Marshall.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield