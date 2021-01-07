A couple of weeks ago I found out that former Fruitvale Junior High Principal John Hefner was going through cancer treatment. I immediately forwarded the news to my five children, since they all attended his school at least a decade ago. They were equally saddened to know that such a wonderful man was suffering. We prayed that, if that was God's will, he would get well. Unfortunately, he just passed away, and all I can say is that I hope he didn't suffer much ("Lifelong educator and principal, John Hefner knew the names of every student on his watch," Jan. 4).
He was such an enthusiastic, positive role model not just for the students, but for all of us who were fortunate to meet him. He exemplified the true dedication, passion and excitement of a natural born educator. He was a truly remarkable human being, and I wish our world had more like him. He will be greatly missed and will continue to be admired by many. Our community has truly lost a wonderful soul, so rest in peace, Mr. Hefner, you served this world with love and humility.
Martha Elias, Bakersfield