Look, I don’t know what the President Biden years will bring. We hope good things. Just as we hope good things for all presidents. But when he addressed our nation Thursday, he did not talk about fake news. He did not resort to name-calling. He did not bash another party. He spoke of the importance of getting vaccinated and the continued practice of social distancing and masking. He talked about everybody working together to conquer the pandemic.
Then I turned to Fox news. Tucker Carlson said how dare Biden tell us how many people can get together on July 4, and the other commentator said he has been getting together with others all along.
I suggest that this commentator and his circle might be among those who have unknowingly passed on the virus to others, thereby increasing the number of COVID-19 victims.
Why must Fox news continue to promote ill will in our country? Biden didn’t tell people what to do; he pleaded with people to do the right thing. I guess those commentators don’t know their rights end where mine begin.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield