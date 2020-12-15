Let Dec. 11, 2020, go down as one of the most important dates in American history. The state of Texas, 17 additional states and over 100 members of Congress tried to use the Supreme Court of the United States to steal a presidential election. Not one legal mind of note thought this lawsuit had any chance of success. They were right. The justices of the United States Supreme Court rejected this lawsuit emphatically. Not one of the three justices Trump appointed sided with him.
The group that filed the suit, including our local Congressman Kevin McCarthy, tried to overthrow a lawful election. The legal argument that Texas was harmed by the elections in four other states is laughable. This group attempted to nullify the votes of more than 5 million Americans that voted legally according to their home state election laws.
I think it’s obvious now that the Republican Party, that has seen its presidential candidate lose six of the last eight popular votes for president, sees the handwriting on the wall. As its plans for the future fall out of favor slowly across the country, it does nothing to broaden their tent. Young people and minorities reject Republicans’ dogma in huge numbers. They don’t support tax reductions for the most wealthy juxtaposed with very little help to average Americans in the midst of a pandemic. They obviously didn’t support a president who has presided over the most corrupt administration perhaps in history. The Republican Party now must be really desperate to resort to these actions.
And here in Kern County we are represented by one of the congressmen who tried to steal the votes from those voters. McCarthy has pledged with his hand on a Bible to uphold the Constitution of the United States. His actions in this matter violated that oath. Sowing doubt in an election that was so one-sided sets a dangerous precedent.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield