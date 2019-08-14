Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a good man, has made a conscious decision -- one that he may come to regret -- to tie his political future, and maybe his eventual legacy, to President Trump, by serving as an echo-chamber for Trump's opinions. Kern County citizens, both Democrats and Republicans, are independent thinkers and deserve to be represented by an independent thinker, not a sycophant for a flawed president.
Memo to Rep. McCarthy: in 2020, the majority of eligible voters in Kern County will be Hispanic.
Joe Traynor, Bakersfield