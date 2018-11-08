What Kevin Harvick did Sunday in Texas was incredible, and I'm not talking about his dominate win. No, I'm referring to what he did in the first moments after the win when he lifted a young fan from the stands and brought him down the track in front of his car and took a photo using the young man's phone. Next, he gave him the checkered flag. How cool is that? That kid will be a hero at school and will have a forever cherished memory.
It makes me proud to know Kevin and share the same hometown, and it makes me proud of the role model I knew Kevin to be when as the assistant principal of North High he reached out time and time again to enrich the lives of young people. He is a class act!
Steve Johnson, Bakersfield