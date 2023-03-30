The time has come for a political candidate to take a bold stand on assault weapons. It is very sad that no one within the Republican Party has taken a stand against the gun lobby as it pertains to assault weapons. This is not a question of the freedom to own a handgun, shotgun or rifle. This is about military-grade assault weapons designed to generate mass casualties on the battlefield.
The tragedy in a private Christian school in Nashville brings home the argument to those individuals who defend their stance on assault weapons without exception. I challenge any hunter to explain the need for an AR-15 in the wilderness. It takes great bravery to go into the forest and kill defenseless deer, elk or moose with an assault weapon or a machine gun. There are legitimate uses for weapons on a competitive firing range or hunting in the wild.