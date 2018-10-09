Rarely has a single government action simultaneously brought shame and dishonor to the presidency, the US Senate, the FBI and the Supreme Court, but they all managed it in the Brett Kavanaugh elevation.
Modestly qualified jurists have been promoted in the past, but none carrying Kavanaugh's record of drunkenness, sexual abuse of women and girls and obvious partisanship as a dirty-trickster in a prior administration, to which he added his bold promise to exact revenge, once seated, on his political enemies.
But given the appointing president's own notoriety as an alleged sexual predator, the Republican Senate's as a spineless enabler of every malignity Trump proposes and the FBI's quick, blinkered pseudo-investigation, what else were we reasonably to expect?
The prospect of 35 more years of a frankly legislating right-leaning Supreme Court is pleasing the GOP as seldom before, while the rest of us try to salvage what we can of a noble democratic republic gone awry. Try, but with what? The institutions are now all firmly theirs.
It's a bleak forecast. The triumphant cackling you hear from the winners in this debacle echoes in venom what young Christine Blasey Ford heard, as she ran tearfully from that suburban house long ago, escaping the rape attempt by a laughing Kavanaugh and his good buddy Mark Judge.
Norm Haughness, Tehachapi