This most recent Memorial Day was particularly bitter and not in the least sweet. Traditionally, Memorial Day has been an occasion when Americans honor our war dead — individuals with dreams and with families who sacrificed their lives defending Americans’ lives.
This year, there is another group which has unselfishly served and many have died as frontline responders in the war combating the coronavirus. From hospital nurses and doctors to city and county workers who remained on the job, ignoring the risks. We must recognize their contributions in the same vein we recognize the sacrifices made in war. The New York MTA has seen some 40 transit workers die from COVID-19, having been infected on the job. Pandemic experts tell us the risk remains and we all must do our part to strengthen society and not weaken it by hastily abandoning health protocols.
Who would have imagined only four months ago that fast food workers, supermarket workers, Amtrak workers and bus drivers among others would emerge as those on COVID-19 frontlines, readily susceptible to COVID-19 exposure. Those who, in normal times, are generally invisible, but in this emergency are in fact essential.
For our own collective good, we need to champion individuals who wear masks. Individuals doing their small part to protect others. And in the same breath dismiss Trump and his cadre of admirers who, collectively driven by bias, vanity, ego and pettiness, mock those who put country first. Might as well spit on the flag as wrong mindedness has for many become the new normal.
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield