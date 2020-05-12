Not too long ago Gov. Gavin Newsom was bragging about California having a surplus. Now it has a $54.3 billion deficit.
You can’t drive out the middle class, choke the oil industry, cut off water to farmers, declare sanctuary cities and state, give gifts to illegal immigrants, release felons to prey upon the people, prevent people from going to church, create a “public servant” retirement system the average worker could only dream of, commandeer major hotels to fill with homeless individuals, order people to stay inside, destroy the education system, kill businesses left and right and expect not to have a deficit.
Suddenly the deficit is to be used by the Pelosi/Newsom family to demand federal funds to pay for their malfeasance. Thank, God, we have a president who sees right through them.
We have a far bigger deficit: a moral one.
Jerry Todd, Bakersfield