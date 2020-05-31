There were several interesting articles in Wednesday's Californian. They include:
- Our governor’s plan to cut the budget hoping the federal government will instead cover the state’s $54 billion shortfall (reckless spending)
- The plan by those who believe oil companies deliberately and miraculously cause climate change problems for which they should be endlessly sued
- The evil intent of the state’s largest electric company to use dilapidated equipment that will destroy people and property.
I have this constant question regarding the last article: why doesn’t the California Public Utilities Commission, whose purpose is to oversee and regulate utilities, share some part in PG&E’s “failure”?
Maybe the best way to solve electrical problems would be to give everyone, especially those who believe in climate change, the option to no longer use electricity. Surely that will show them - or will it really show us — how much we need them. Or do you think the state will do better? Like no more bad weather, fires or deaths?
Karen Lawson, Bakersfield