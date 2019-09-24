A recent letter to the editor got it right on what to name the newest Kern County high school ("Letter to the Editor: Name high schools after true local heroes like Wendy Wayne," Sept. 8). Name it after someone who will give its students a focus on service.
Wendy Wayne personifies community service. She was a Peace Corps volunteer in Kenya, and as a Rotarian worked to eradicate polio in India and Nigeria. In Kern County, she helped develop the Community Connection for Childcare and was director of Kern County's First Five, to name a few of her local activities. She is a nursing graduate of Cal State Bakersfield with a scholarship named after her for local nursing students. An annual award is given in her name each year for ethical behavior by the CSUB Kegley Institute of Ethics. She would have been elected to the Kern County Board of Supervisors in an open election instead of a political appointment by the governor. Her Celebration of Life filled up the Fox Theater in the summer of 2012 after she died from cancer.
The Kern High School District trustees, on Oct. 7, can give the students attending this new campus a name with meaning: Wendy Wayne High. It will be a name that calls its graduates to make the world a better place.
Gene Tackett, Bakersfield