In a recent letter (“Letter to the Editor: Don’t stop people from owning chickens” Sept. 27), at least two comments need to be taken to task. No. 1, chickens are “harmless birds”, and No. 2, “Quit harassing the chicken people and mind your own business.”
Chickens are not harmless birds. The world is vaccinated every year, like right now, due to chickens that somehow generate viruses in China that spread to human workers due to the less than sanitary situations. For whatever reason known only to God, chickens are disease creating virus factories. Just ask the four Southern California counties that have most recently gone through a two-year battle with Newcastle respiratory disease originating from backyard owners where one million commercial chickens and 100,000 backyard chickens have been lost!
As a guesstimate, maybe 500 current, illegal chicken owning R-1 residents want to change a 102-year-old ordinance restricting chicken ownership on approximately 85,000 R1 single-family residential zoned parcels within the city limits of Bakersfield, which constitute approximately 221,000 residents at 2.6 people per average residency.
Five hundred current illegal chicken owning residents versus 220,500 law abiding residents is not harassment, but, democracy! As is commonplace now in society, the 220,500 true victims of this proposed ordinance modification are now being addressed as the harassers, by 0.2 of 1 percent of the real 500-harassers.
