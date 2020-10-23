The 2020 election will be my 17th and my strangest.
Campaigning before one party’s convention, candidates promised to explode our nation’s republic system by adding two states (“packing the Senate”), installing a “Green New Deal” to destroy the oil, gas and coal industries, giving all political power to just five states (sorry Nevada) by removing the Electoral College, initiate $4 trillion tax hikes and packing the Supreme Court with two or more justices. After their convention, they have rarely mentioned these promises, stating “we’ll talk about them after the election” — asking all voters to buy a pig in a poke. That’s very strange.
The other party speaks only of what their party’s candidate has done and not of what his administration plans to do, if elected. Almost as strange as the other candidate!
Even stranger is each candidate for the House of Representatives in the 21st District claims the other’s character is severely flawed for having done naughty things over money. If either or both are correct, they should be in Delano prison, not Washington, D.C.
Then the Speaker’s angry retort by claiming by not signing the president’s supplemental budget, she cares for and is serving the “needy” of our nation. Seems she hates the president so deeply, she chooses to let the nation’s needy suffer rather than sign a bill the president can claim is his.
All this demands that we each must pray for Solomon’s wisdom before we vote.
— Jon Crawford, Bakersfield