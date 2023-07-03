A story on Sunday’s front page reported our City Council members' salary is $100 a month ("Council members, paid $100 monthly, consider asking voters for a raise,” July 2). A couple of dinners downtown cost more than that. Why even give them that out of an $830 million annual budget. What a joke!
These folks are making decisions on how our city should be managed and do it as a side gig, part time, in their spare time, sorta volunteers. Wow! Unbelievable. If we hired them and paid the market rate, maybe we could get some folks that would put in some elbow grease from 8 to 5 every weekday out in the community to make a difference. The only folks against this are city/public employees like Christian Clegg and his staff, who don’t answer to city residents. Bakersfield deserves better than part-time volunteers running a city with 740,000 souls.