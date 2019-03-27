Wow, $58 million being raised to help so many departments in this city's government, and just with a measly 1-cent sales tax raise. How can anyone complain about an extra penny for every dollar they spend? The "No" voters all felt it would be wasted. It is going to change a lot of people's lives. The reality is we could all afford a 2-cent raise and be looking at more than $100 million. Even a person on welfare could handle that. Just imagine what could be done to change everyone's lives.
Ken Barnes, Bakersfield