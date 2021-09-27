I imagine I’m not the only one with Spectrum in town that is unhappy with the service. And with no other internet provider in my neighborhood, it makes it all the worse. Although Starlink (Elon Musk’s satellite internet company) is slowly ramping up service, it can’t come quick enough as competition is sparse through most of the United States. Bakersfield, like most U.S. cities, is at the mercy of monopolized internet companies that squash competitors through lobbying. They put unnecessary data caps on customers and throttle internet speeds while doing little to upgrade infrastructure. As this trend continues, the U.S. will lag further behind countries that have fiber-optic backbones enabling them to work more effectively, in the office and at home.
This ongoing problem was of course exacerbated by COVID and the need for millions to work from home, but COVID was not the cause of these internet provider’s shortsightedness. Anyone interested can read about their gross negligence in Bruce Kushnick’s "The Book of Broken Promises: $400 Billion Broadband Scandal & Free the Net." In short, the U.S. government provided kickbacks and money over 20 years ago to ensure the installation of fiber across the country. Instead, internet providers pocketed the money. Fiber is coming, but significantly more slowly than the rest of the developed world. And what does it say about the U.S. when the country that helped developed the internet now does so little to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure that enables it?
— Michael Harp, Bakersfield