Feral cats are in abundance in Bakersfield, and the problem is not just going to go away. Complaining about it doesn't help. When we moved into our house in 1986, there were already feral cats everywhere they were in everyone's yards, garages, trash and using flowerbeds for litter boxes.
Since we moved in here, we have humanely trapped around 60 feral cats to take to the Mount Vernon animal shelter, 20-some of them with the help of one neighbor. I thank him. We donated $20 for every cat we took in, to help with their expenses. We have trapped at least 23 more and taken them to clinics to have them spayed or neutered. We have bought several humane traps, and have spent several hundred dollars on medications for eye infections, etc., to keep them from spreading. My wife and I are on Social Security and have a very limited budget, but we do what we can. And the COVID crisis — it certainly hasn't helped.
The simple long-term answer is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Dropping off a pet at Hart Park or in someone else’s neighborhood is not the answer. Every cat you see running around your neighborhood has the potential of having like five kittens, maybe twice a year. And each of those kittens is the same. Multiply that out for a couple of years — scary, huh? So if you get the chance to spay or neuter one cat, please do. God bless you for helping out.
— James Granheim, Bakersfield