Louis Gill headed up the Bakersfield Homeless Center for 20 years, and then later the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault. These two organizations have served the less fortunate among us. It was recently announced that he is stepping down from his position.
The community of Bakersfield owes Mr. Gill a huge debt of gratitude for his selfless dedication to bringing these organizations into the forefront of our consciousness. Until recent years, homelessness and family violence were not the "hot-button" issues that they are today. On both accounts, his presence and leadership encouraged our community to bring the needs of the homeless and the violated to the forefront.
Mr. Gill's family is from the small foothill community of Springville. Having grown up in Springville in the ’50s and ’60s, I witnessed their kindness and philanthropic dedication to that community. As it is said, "The apple does not fall far from the tree."
Thank you, Mr. Gill, for your years of dedication to serving the Bakersfield community.
— Deborah Wulff, Bakersfield