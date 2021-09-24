Where have all the teachers gone? Gone to share the lives of their students. Each of us can remember the teachers that lit our appreciation for learning and awakened our intellect to the joy of knowledge.
Only in the years to come would we realize that their dedication and professional expertise would leave their mark on our lives and aspirations.
Teaching is not merely a job where someone with superior knowledge passes it on in the performance of their duties. Teachers practice their profession in the same way that doctors, lawyers and other professionals practice their specialty. They convey their knowledge through their personalities in ways that allow their students to question and learn.
Today, there are many impediments to effective education. On-and-off classroom instruction, online distractions and the lack of student interaction all increase the challenge of teaching and learning.
I had the privilege of serving on the Panama-Buena Vista school board 50 years ago when Wayne Van Horn was our superintendent. Our challenge included finding ways for parents to take more interest in their children’s education by encouraging them to reinforce the efforts of our faculty.
It’s sad that it took a pandemic to awaken the realization that education is a collaborative effort between teacher, student, parents and community.
My children still recall their positive experience with Larry Smetzer and Mr. Ceccarelli. They conducted their classes with personality, a sincere concern for their students and an unwillingness to accept less than the best from each of them.
Now might be a good time to reconnect, share your accomplishments and acknowledge their contribution to your success. Your kindness will be received with deserved satisfaction by the teacher you always wanted.
If not now — when?
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield