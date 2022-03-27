Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 84F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.