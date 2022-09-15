President John F. Kennedy committed America to landing on the moon in a speech on Sept. 12, 1962. It was spring. The calendar said otherwise, yes. But, as has been argued before in this space, Kennedy presided over a season of renewal, a season when optimism was birthright, confidence, high and horizons, endless.

"We choose to go to the moon ... and do the other things," he famously declared, "not because they are easy but because they are hard."