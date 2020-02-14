The West African nation of Burkina Faso desperately needs our help. Tragically, very little attention is paid to this unfolding crisis in the Sahel region of Africa.
Armed militants have spread across that region in recent years, bringing violence and chaos to Burkina Faso. One woman saw 10 family members gunned down by these extremist forces. According to the UN Refugee Agency, she fled with her children to another part of Burkina Faso in the hopes of finding safety.
The attacks by the militants have displaced 600,000 people in Burkina Faso, a 1,200 percent increase since last year. This has led to a massive humanitarian crisis with victims needing food and other aid.
But help is only trickling in. The director of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, pleads, "Donor governments have not understood that this is the world's fastest-growing displacement crisis. We still see a small aid response in a huge human catastrophe."
Burkina Faso was one of the world's poorest countries even before this recent escalation in violence. The displaced victims are being taken in by those who have very little themselves. Host communities need aid too.
Hunger is worsening in Burkina Faso. The UN World Food Program says its two biggest problems are lack of funding and also access within Burkina Faso.
The UN recently warned, "The situation is particularly worrying in northern Burkina Faso where widespread insecurity is significantly hindering the prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition among mothers and young children. Rapid nutrition assessments conducted in municipalities with high numbers of internally displaced people show a sharp deterioration of the nutritional status among children under five."
The World Food Program, Save the Children, UNICEF, Norwegian Refugee Council, Action against Hunger and other relief agencies need funding to feed the starving children.
Humanitarian aid must coincide with peacekeeping and security operations. There must be dialogue between rival communities to end the violence. Mariam, a displaced mother in Burkina Faso, told the Norwegian Refugee Council, "I don't understand what has happened, and we used to talk to each other. If there were tensions between communities, leaders would have discussed according to our tradition. Now no one talks anymore, there are walls between us."
Catholic Relief Services has peace-building efforts underway in Burkina Faso to calm tensions. Any peace effort must have humanitarian aid to support them, for you cannot have peace if people are starving and struggling to find basic foods just to survive.
Every child in Burkina Faso must get foods like Plumpy’Nut that can save them from malnutrition. Lack of food for children can cause lasting physical and mental damage, or death. Emergency school feeding by the World Food Program needs funding too. This initiative gives displaced children food and allows them to attend class to continue their education.
Catholic Relief Services also provides school meals in Burkina Faso via the McGovern-Dole program. When peace can be restored and all schools reopen, programs such as these will be critical for stability.
We cannot turn away from the emergencies abroad. People are starving from war and poverty in Burkina Faso and throughout the Sahel region.
We must increase humanitarian and diplomatic efforts to save them.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book "Ending World Hunger."