The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists just announced that we are still dangerously two minutes from midnight. The Scientists set the Doomsday Clock each year to show how close we are to nuclear war.
It's a call to action for nuclear diplomacy, something that saved us during the tensest years of the Cold War.
The closest we ever came to actual doomsday was during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. The Soviet Union had placed missiles in Cuba, well within striking distance of the United States. There was fear of nuclear war.
Kennedy told the nation in an emergency address, "Each of these missiles, in short, is capable of striking Washington, D.C., the Panama Canal, Cape Canaveral, Mexico City, or any other city in the southeastern part of the United States, in Central America, or in the Caribbean area.”
During the crisis both the Soviets and Americans test exploded nuclear weapons. Would it become for real?
The Cuban Missile Crisis was calmed with diplomacy and the missiles were removed. But the world needed some hope that we could escape the nuclear nightmare. We could not go to the brink again.
Less than a year later came a ray of hope with the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty between the U.S., U.K. and Soviet Union. The treaty banned nuke tests in the atmosphere, underwater and outer space. The treaty showed the Cold War rivals could reach agreement and place at least some restraint on the arms race.
As a result of the treaty, the Doomsday Clock was moved back to 12 minutes from midnight. The Bulletin stated, "The conclusion of a limited test ban treaty is an encouraging event."
The efforts to achieve a nuclear test ban, which started during the Eisenhower administration, offered a new force in international relations according to the Bulletin. It stated the "realization that both sides are in the same boat to sink or swim together and that their common interest in preservation is stronger than their divergent and contradictory desires for greater power and for spreading their ideological gospel."
The Limited Test Ban Treaty reduced radioactive fallout from atmospheric nuclear tests, which had caused significant damage.
But Kennedy realized it needed to be followed up by more measures, such as a comprehensive ban which would include underground blasts.
But yet this many years later the United States and seven other nations have yet to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The other holdouts include China, North Korea, Israel, Egypt, Iran, India and Pakistan
This treaty would ban all nuke test explosions and would create the conditions to break the disarmament gridlock. There are still 15,000 nukes worldwide.
All President Trump has to do is call the Senate and ask for the treaty's ratification.
It would be a powerful show of leadership and help regain some momentum to reducing the nuclear threat. It would also aid in the peace process with North Korea over its nuclear program. North Korea is the most recent nation to test nuclear weapons and we certainly want them to join the CTBT.
The United States has no need to test nuclear weapons and has not done so since 1992. So let’s ratify the treaty and encourage others to do the same.
The Doomsday Clock is set at two minutes to midnight because progress toward disarmament has stalled. Russia, the U.S. and other nations are modernizing their nuke forces.
Trump could quickly begin to reverse course on these ominous developments by getting the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty ratified. It could swing the momentum toward peace and away from nuclear danger. The clock is ticking.
William Lambers is the author of "Nuclear Weapons," "The Road to Peace" and "Ending World Hunger."