America's generosity is old as the nation itself. As far back as 1812, the U.S. government responded to an earthquake in Venezuela with a sizable donation of food and humanitarian aid.
We have continued that tradition ever since thanks to you, the American people. When a disaster strikes around the world, the United States is the first to respond.
A new tragedy has unfolded far from our shores, but close to our heart. An earthquake rattled Indonesia last Friday, triggering a tsunami. This double dose of disaster has caused thousands of fatalities and massive damage.
We can help Indonesians through this darkest hour. Search and rescue missions have been ongoing in the rubble looking for survivors. Sometimes a light will shine from under a fallen building. Could it be a cell phone from a survivor?
While search and rescue continues, relief supplies have to move throughout the country to help those left homeless and hungry. Electricity, something we take for granted back here, is nonexistent in large parts of Indonesia.
Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is working with local organizations on the ground to get a full picture of the extent of the damage and get the relief supplies moving. CRS is supporting its partners as they focus on tarps, blankets and sleeping mats and also sanitation and clean-up kits for those who lost their homes.
Getting supplies to those who need it is no easy task. Airports were damaged by the quake so everything must move by road.
But roads are blocked by landslides, making relatively short drives into hours. When it comes to humanitarian aid, you need speed. Disasters often don't allow this.
Shortages of water and fuel are occurring. Food supplies will need replenishing.
Indonesian families will need our assistance for many months to come to overcome this disaster. The loss of livelihood can lead to more disasters in terms of hunger and poverty. Many families can be saved by the helping hand of charity.
We know how to help them and have proven strategies for disaster recovery. We can recover the livelihoods of those who lost everything in the quake.
CRS has been doing this for 75 years, helping the poor and those victimized by war, disaster and poverty.
The American people and their generosity are a major part of the recovery plan. With your support we can get roofs over the head of storm victims. We can get food and water to affected communities.
That is why each year we ask Congress to continue its support of American foreign aid in the federal budget. We know this humanitarian aid is a lifeline to those who need it. CRS programs depend on USAID and USDA funding.
We ask Congress not to cut the foreign assistance budget, but rather increase it in times of great need around the world. Wars and disasters have also escalated hunger in South Sudan, Yemen, Syria, the Sahel of Africa and many other areas.
There is a force stronger than any natural disaster: The humanitarian goodwill of America. As Indonesians sift through the rubble of the earthquake and tsunami, they are going to need hope.
That great hope comes in the form of charity powered by the American people.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger."