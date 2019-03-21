After the rollout of the Green New Deal, there was praise from activists and also climate change denials from President Trump and others. But for the starving people in the African nation of Burundi, there is no debate. They are in a fight for survival because of the impact of climate change.
Look no further than the tragedy in Burundi to realize we have to take action against climate change and hunger.
Drought is taking its toll on Burundi, causing food shortages. Farmers in the Kirundo Province have been unable to grow food because of the lack of rain. Now their families struggle to get even one meal a day. The UN World Food Program (WFP) accompanied government officials on an evaluation mission recently and saw the devastation there.
"The scale of the damage caused by the drought in Kirundo is shocking. We are acting now to help affected families and prevent the impact of climate change taking a toll on the most vulnerable people,” Virginia Villar Arribas, WFP director in Burundi, said.
The rising global temperatures and extreme weather events are leading to more natural disasters like what we are seeing in Burundi. Droughts are more common and intense.
Peter Smerdon of WFP adds, “It is particularly alarming that this emergency is taking place in the midst of the first February-March harvest season … Planting time for the second harvest season of the year will be compromised in Kirundo because most families have no food stocks and have consumed their seeds so are likely to miss the early March planting deadline.”
Climate change is harming agriculture and increasing hunger in Burundi and many other nations. The resulting hunger is clearly an international security threat.
When New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey released the Green New Deal, it reflected scientific findings that "a changing climate is causing sea levels to rise and an increase in wildfires, severe storms, droughts, and other extreme weather events that threaten human life, healthy communities, and critical infrastructure."
That is why the Green New Deal should spur action on developing alternative energy sources. We need more environmentally friendly programs to reverse the trend of global warming.
Democrats and Republicans need to work out the details on how to combat climate change. The Green New Deal is a starting point, a call to action.
We should be past the stage of bickering whether or not climate change is a real security threat. Relief agencies see the impact of climate change everywhere they work.
President Obama warned several years ago that “climate change increases the risk of instability and conflict … severe drought helped to create the instability in Nigeria that was exploited by the terrorist group Boko Haram." Drought is believed to have played a role in the onset of the Syrian civil war.
The International Committee of the Red Cross says, “The effects of climate change are exacerbating conflict between communities in both Mali and Niger, leading to a deepening of poverty, a weakening of public services and a disruption to traditional means of survival.”
One thing we must do is to provide emergency aid to those being impacted by climate change and hunger. In Burundi, the WFP is bringing food to over 130,000 drought victims from Kirundo.
In partnership with Concern Worldwide they are treating malnourished children. School lunches are also being provided. This is a vital safety net having meals at school so children don’t have to drop out to search for food. Donations from Germany and the U.S. are helping with food assistance.
We should increase funding for our food aid programs, so we can help all areas afflicted by climate change and hunger. We must also increase agricultural support so farmers can better withstand drought. Catholic Relief Services, Save the Children and other organizations need our support as they help impoverished areas.
This critical assistance for the world’s hungry is needed as we try to find a solution to climate change. If we fail to act on climate change and hunger, we will see increasing suffering and instability worldwide.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book "Ending World Hunger."