This month's Oscars (Academy Awards) is a call to action to save Yemen from famine. For one of the Oscar nominees for best short film is called Hunger Ward, which shows the horror of child starvation in Yemen.
Everyone should try to see the film, which is airing this month in some theaters and online events. It's time the world opens its eyes to the biggest famine in modern history.
We have now reached the six year anniversary of Yemen’s civil war, a brutal conflict between the Saudi Arabia led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels.
Children have died from bombs in this war and also malnutrition. The war has led to severe food shortages, leaving more than 16 million Yemenis in hunger. Every day Yemeni children are starving to death in hospital wards, or sometimes at home when no medical care is available.
The UN World Food Program director David Beasley, who was just in Yemen, warns “we are headed straight toward the biggest famine in modern history. It is hell on earth in many places in Yemen right now.”
Children who suffer malnutrition have lasting physical and mental damage, or worse. Beasley pleads, “Around 400,000 children may die in Yemen this year without urgent intervention. That is roughly one child every 75 seconds. So, while we’re sitting here, every minute and a quarter, a child is dying. Are we really going to turn our backs on them and look the other way?”
But right now the world is tragically turning its back on Yemen as funding is drying up. The WFP has even had to reduce rations for some of its aid programs in Yemen. The Saudis naval blockade of Yemen has also prevented fuel and food from reaching the impoverished country. The U.S. must tell the Saudis to end the blockades and restrictions of humanitarian access immediately.
I just attended a press conference by Save the Children. They ask why is the world not outraged at the suffering in Yemen. The film "Hunger Ward" can help raise awareness using the power of film. It has happened before.
After World War II, it was an Oscar winning film that helped save Europe from famine
"The Seeds of Destiny," produced by the Army, showed the devastating scenes of hunger in post-war Europe. The film though was not initially welcome in theaters because of its difficult subject matter.
"The Seeds of Destiny" instead was shown at homes and organizations. President Truman's Cabinet Committee on World Food Programs showed the film at one of its meetings. A hotel in Cincinnati showed "The Seeds of Destiny" and then quizzed the viewers about the UN and its mission.
In New York City, a series of famine relief events with the film were held,. Millions in donations were raised by "The Seeds of Destiny." The film won a 1946 Oscar as a result.
Please try to see "Hunger Ward" today. What can save Yemen is citizens raising their voice, calling for peace and food for Yemen. Greg Ramm of Save the Children says we should “urge the U.S. government to support additional funding for the Yemen response.”
You can fundraise for WFP, Save the Children, CARE and other charities fighting hunger in Yemen. You can even raise funds for WFP using the online game FreeRice or the app Charity Miles.
Writing a letter to your elected officials about helping Yemen can get them to pay attention to the crisis too. The important thing is to take action because Yemen can still be rescued from famine, if we have the will.
William Lambers partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger."