This Easter we can't pack churches because of the coronavirus, but we can pack baskets of food for the millions of hungry children impacted by the pandemic. An Easter basket of food is desperately needed by children at home and overseas who have lost school meals because of the coronavirus.
The UN World Food Program says “more than 364 million schoolchildren are now missing out on school meals on which they depend,” because of school closings caused by the spread of coronavirus.
Schools are typically the place to go for feeding programs and have nourished and educated needy children for decades. But the coronavirus has closed down schools in 48 countries where WFP feeds the hungry.
“This means that nearly 11 million children are no longer receiving WFP school meals – and that number is set to rise in coming days and weeks,” warns the UN Food Agency. Alternative means like take home rations and home delivery need to be implemented.
School children everywhere need food this Easter and beyond to make up for the lost meals. We must provide this food assistance to needy children at home and abroad. This is necessary to fight off malnutrition and stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
At home America's food banks need support to provide impoverished children food seven days a week. Many children have lost access to the free school lunch program because of the closures. Efforts to continue providing these meals is a daunting task. Congress should increase funding for the TEFAP program that supports food banks and also nutrition programs especially in time for summer.
The economic impact of job loss will be felt for many months to come here in America. Food banks and nutrition programs will be a major safety net for children.
Overseas we should follow the example of both WWI and WWII when we provided packages of food to needy children. These CARE packages contained food rations and also items like soap, which would be important today for hygiene to prevent spread of coronavirus.
In fact 100 years ago the hungry and poor in Vienna, Austria, had a special Easter surprise: thousands of Austrian families got Easter gift packages of food!
Austria was still struggling with food shortage in the aftermath of World War One. We all know the thrill of getting those special baskets from the Easter Bunny. Imagine what it meant for those hungry families in Austria to get one filled with food.
After World War II Austria, Germany and other devastated nations also received packages of food for hungry families. These were the origins of the famous CARE packages which helped revitalize Europe.
We need that same compassion today, as hunger is all over the globe because of war and drought. Now coronavirus threatens nations too.
War-torn Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Afghanistan, Mali and others need school meals and also life-saving Plumpy’Nut to feed malnourished infants. Charities like the World Food Program, Save the Children, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, Action against Hunger and UNICEF can distribute these packages of food. The USAID Food for Peace and USDA McGovern-Dole programs can help coordinate the global effort.
We should send Easter food packages to feed every child suffering from hunger here at home and abroad. This should be a part of a series of packages to ensure food reaches all hungry children in the months to come.
Nutrition for children everywhere takes on even more urgency to stop the spread of hunger and the coronavirus.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book "Ending World Hunger."