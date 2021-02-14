When we think of Valentine's Day, irresistible chocolate comes to mind of course. But let's change things a bit this year and think FreeRice for the world's hungry.
FreeRice is an online trivia game run by the UN World Food Program (WFP) that raise donations to feed the hungry. You answer questions in vocabulary, science, history, math, foreign languages, art and literature. Every correct answer you get playing FreeRice is a donation to WFP, paid for by advertisers.
The game is addictive, once you start you can't stop playing. Recently I volunteered to write a new FreeRice section called Hunger Heroes showcasing our amazing past efforts to fight hunger. History inspires us to overcome the challenge of global hunger today.
The pandemic has dramatically increased the ranks of the world’s hungry. The WFP says that 270 million people are at risk of starvation. Civil war-torn Yemen is on the brink of famine and the WFP is struggling to feed 13 million victims a month. They are low on funding and have been forced to reduce some rations in Yemen.
South Sudan is also one of those countries in danger. The WFP says "that between October and November, 6.5 million people in South Sudan faced severe acute food insecurity and are in need of urgent assistance. This number is projected to grow to 7.24 million between April and July 2021."
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo hunger impacts over 20 million people, and there is a desperate need for life-saving food for children. There should be universal infant feeding and school meals for all children in the DRC. But this would take extra resources to make happen. Imagine the difference universal child feeding would make for ending hunger in that conflict-torn country. It would be food for peace.
In Madagascar hunger is so severe from drought that children are being forced to leave school to search for food. With enough funding school meals programs could keep them in class.
So if you get an opportunity to raise donations and awareness about hunger through FreeRice please do so.
In fact around Valentine’s Day in 1948 Americans were running food trains throughout the country, collecting donations for the hungry in Europe. These efforts from the public to feed Europe had a big impact on Congress as it passed the Marshall Plan which rebuilt that continent. Food is the foundation for recovery.
FreeRice is one of the ways you today can make a positive impact fighting hunger. You can even make teams at the FreeRice site under the groups section. So your school could have a FreeRice team and maybe become one of the best in the world.
My alma mater Mount St. Joseph University started a FreeRice team through the leadership skills of education student Grace Hauserman and Campus Ministry director Michelle Arnold. They are now ranked number 148 in the world and climbing!
The University of Illinois also has a FreeRice team through their Illini Fighting Hunger chapter and recently finished first place in a Famine Relief week challenge.
Starting this Valentine’s Day show off your trivia skills on FreeRice and send love and food to the world’s hungry. That is the best Valentine’s Day gift you can give and it can inspire action toward fighting hunger during this pandemic.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger."