During the week of Mother's Day in 1946, churches across America were determined to save children from starvation. There was a massive global hunger crisis ongoing in the aftermath of World War II.
Catholic Relief Services kicked off the "Food for the Children" campaign to help mothers desperate to feed their hungry kids. Donations were collected all week, leading to food shipments to nations at risk of famine.
America's post war generosity saved hundreds of millions of lives from starvation. Today, we must take action to rescue the hungry from the worst hunger crisis since that time.
The coronavirus has dangerously escalated global hunger. We can see hunger growing before our very eyes here in America. Imagine how it is overseas in countries already devastated by war, drought and extreme poverty.
Yemen, Syria, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Somalia and other countries are experiencing extreme hunger. The UN World Food Program director David Beasley warns "135 million people on earth are marching towards the brink of starvation. But now the World Food Programme analysis shows that, due to the Coronavirus, an additional 130 million people could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020. That’s a total of 265 million people."
We not only must feed the hungry at home, but we must do so overseas. We cannot abandon poor nations as they struggle to find food amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Sean Callahan, the president of Catholic Relief Services, explains “The pandemic is a crisis on top of a crisis in parts of Africa, Latin America and Asia. The severe health risks are only part of the coronavirus outbreak. Lockdowns are hampering people from planting and harvesting crops, working as day laborers and selling products, among other problems. That means less income for desperately hungry people to buy food, and less food available at higher prices.”
Like after World War II, we must answer the call to action. History will look back at this defining moment in world leadership.
Congress should increase global food aid in its next relief package, especially nutrition for children. Funding increases for the Food for Peace program is critical so the WFP, CRS, Save the Children, UNICEF, Edesia and other charities can provide relief to the hungry.
The McGovern-Dole Food for Education program should also see a funding increase to provide meals to school children. Right now these meals are in the form of take home rations due to coronavirus.
Bread for the World is asking citizens to write to Congress about increasing food aid at home to support our food banks and overseas to tackle global hunger.
You can also act now with your own "Food for the Children" campaign raising donations for hunger fighting charities. You can use online tools like FreeRice to raise donations for WFP as Mount St. Joseph University and University of Cincinnati are doing. Charity Miles is a free exercise app where you can raise funds for WFP, Save the Children and Feeding America.
Everyone can be a leader in the fight against the global hunger pandemic. What better time to start than helping mothers around the globe who are trying to save their children from starvation.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book "Ending World Hunger."