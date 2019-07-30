For me, nursing is a calling. It is also a family business. My mom is a nurse and so is my sister. It is in my blood to want to help take care of others, and to serve the people around me in my community. After graduating from high school, I went to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse at Cal State Los Angeles.
I began taking the classes I would need for nursing school while I was still in high school. I took extra classes at the local community college in hopes of transferring quickly into Cal State LA’s nursing program.
But like so many other aspiring nurses like me, after investing so in my education, I had the door to my dream closed in my face. Even though I had gone to Cal State LA with the sole intention of becoming a nurse, the nursing program at my school was in such high demand that only about 10 percent of those who applied were accepted. The rest of us were turned away and told to try again next year.
But I couldn’t wait. I didn’t just want to go to college to get some kind of liberal arts degree. I knew what I wanted to do, but I was told that I couldn’t have it. So I left public school and opted to enroll in American Career College, a private nursing school, to achieve my dream.
The school was in Los Angeles, and I was still living with my family in Castaic. While I worked at a local Kohl’s store and as a nanny, I was also in school full-time. I made the trip from the High Desert to downtown LA three to four times a week for a year and a half, until I received my ADN degree.
The demand for nurses is so high that I was able to find a job quickly. California’s health care needs are growing as we expand coverage to more people. Our population is also aging; we have more people older than 65 in our state than ever before, and seniors are the fastest growing part of the population. That is creating demand for thousands of more health care professionals to treat our state’s aging population. Unfortunately, we are not training nurses and doctors fast enough to keep up with growing demand.
While I was able to start my nursing career, I am continuing my education to receive more advanced nursing degrees. While I work as a nurse, I am working toward becoming a nurse practitioner.
My dream is to someday have my own clinic to serve low-income patients.
As California continues to change, we must make sure that we are meeting our society’s evolving needs, especially when it comes to health care. New regulations are being considered by the Board of Registered Nursing (BRN) which would prevent students like me from pursuing their dreams. Even though California is facing a growing nursing shortage, and access to public programs is very limited, the BRN is attempting to pass new rules that would give them the authority to regulate enrollments for all nursing programs in California.
For the lucky few, public nursing colleges are a great way into a noble profession. But for people like me, those of us who were not lucky enough to win the public school lottery, the private nursing college allowed me to fast track my dreams while giving back to my community.
Delali Ladzekpo is a registered nurse and a graduate of American Career College and West Coast University. She is studying to become a family nurse practitioner.