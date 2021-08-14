It’s preposterous to think that William Randolph Hearst needed a second summer retreat to escape the ultimate retreat, his castle at San Simeon. Why would a party-throwing media tycoon build a super-quiet, Bavarian-style village along a remote river near Mt. Shasta, far from population centers? And how can we believe those who claim Wyntoon might be more comfortable and magic than Hearst Castle?
If Wyntoon really existed, wouldn’t every Californian know it? Wouldn’t millions have toured the Bavarian village? To believe Wyntoon is real is to believe that California, already overstuffed with wonders, has its own Brigadoon — the invisible Scottish village, in the Lerner-and-Loewe musical, that appeared only one day every century.
To be fair, enormous documentary evidence of Wyntoon’s existence — books, papers, photographs, public records — exists. I’ve been reading obsessively about Hearst as Zócalo Public Square, where I work, moves into a historic Hearst property, the Herald Examiner building in downtown L.A.
But published Wyntoon stories seem more the stuff of myth than anything else.
This mystical village supposedly sits along the McCloud River, where Siskiyou and Shasta Counties meet. In the early 20th century, Hearst’s mother, Phoebe, acquired an interest and built a giant Gothic German castle. When she died, she left Wyntoon to her niece, infuriating her acquisitive son, who had only received San Simeon, a Mexican ranch, a Butte County orchard, and millions in securities. But Wyntoon was special. Hearst battled his niece for years before she surrendered and sold to him.
Here the tale jumps the shark. After Wyntoon castle burned down in 1929, Hearst at first planned to build an even larger castle. But his go-to architect, Julia Morgan, sold him on creating a Bavarian village instead, with large guest stone-and-wood houses, with fairy tale names, and located along the river and around a grass clearing. Morgan, busy with hundreds of other California buildings, including Hearst Castle, somehow managed the design and construction of Wyntoon.
During World War II, Hearst closed San Simeon and moved to Wyntoon. Historians tell us that prominent people, rarely seen that far north, visited: Clark Gable, the Lindberghs, and Joe Kennedy and his young son Jack, who recklessly swam in the McCloud’s 44-degree water.
“There was a calmness about it that really appealed to me,” Hearst’s companion Marion Davies wrote. “Our happiest times, I think, were at Wyntoon.”
Wyntoon was supposedly so calming that it inspired the rough-and-tumble tycoon to write a poem, “The Song of the River,” which Hearst newspapers still reprint.
The snow melts on the mountain
And the water runs down to the spring,
And the spring in a turbulent fountain,
With a song of youth to sing,
Runs down to the riotous river,
And the river flows to the sea,
And the water again
Goes back in rain
To the hills where it used to be.
And I wonder if life's deep mystery
Isn't much like the rain and the snow
Returning through all eternity
To the places it used to know.
Here’s something even more incredible about Wyntoon. Today his family — in an era when other newspaper families have lost empires — still controls the property. There’s even a sustainable logging program that protects against fire and produces revenue.
Yes, a few outsiders —l egislators, forest service, law enforcement, philanthropists — have been invited (and insist Wyntoon is real), but otherwise, it’s just a family retreat. A family member says it’s not for sale at any price.
Does any of that seem remotely real to you?
Me neither. When I was visiting the nearby town of McCloud, I tried to get to Wyntoon, and couldn’t. The road is blocked by a gate — four miles away fron the supposed location. All the paths through the woods are closed and forbidding. Local kayakers say you can see Wyntoon’s guest houses by going down the rocky river — but by that point, you’re so cold and wet, you might be hallucinating.
I want to believe that the legend is real. Perhaps the fact that Wyntoon seems a fiction is actually a form of protection for a special place that would be overrun if the public ever got access. Perhaps, it should be comfort enough to know that such a heavenly spot might actually exist. But as a journalist, I try to see things for myself before I believe them. And so, I am waiting on the Hearst family for my invitation.
I should be free Labor Day weekend.