Twenty years ago, the L.A. Times sent me to Sacramento to interview an anti-tax activist named Ted Costa, who had filed a petition that would lead to the recall of California’s governor

“The recall is about freedom,” said Costa, who described himself gleefully as “president of the Banana Republic of California.” “Here, the people are showing the world that they can kick the rulers out anytime they like.”

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.